Life has to end. Love doesn’t. The love we have for our Pops will go on forever.
Bobby Joe “Pops” McKey joined Jesus on Dec. 28, 2020, at the age of 83.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, 1801 Delaware Ave., McComb, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at noon, officiated by Pastor John Underwood. The graveside service and burial will follow at the Plainsview Cemetery in Liberty.
Mr. McKey was born in Gloster April 11, 1937, to Jack McKey Sr. and Maude Beasley McKey.
He was a native of Amite County and a longtime resident of Baker, La. He was a member of the local 1098 Carpenter’s union for 63 years. Bobby Joe was a hard-working, kind soul, who loved to “cut a rug.”
He was preceded in death by wife, Margaret “Penny” McKey; parents, Jack McKey, Sr. and Maude Beasley McKey; stepmother, Hilda Whittington Hathaway McKey; sons, Bobby Joe McKey Jr., Michael Walter McKey and Brian McManus; and siblings, Ivey Louis McKey, Mavis Inez McKey Foreman, Norma Jean McKey Etheridge and Clinton Morris Hathaway.
He is survived by his children, Ronald Lee McKey and his daughters Morgan Lucille McKey and Alaina Elizabeth McKey and their mother Rhonda Hoyt McKey, Pamela Hollis, Donnie Partridge and wife Leigh Ann, Archie McManus and wife Traci, and Kevin McManus; his siblings, Kenneth Roy McKey, Peggy Hathaway Rushing Jones, James Hathaway, Jack McKey Jr., Jerry McKey and Terry Wayne McKey; other grandchildren, Brandy Brooks, Zachary and Chloe Partridge, Matthew Paul McManus and his wife Nikki, Caleb Edward and Mallori Nicole McManus; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Hammons, Greg McKey, Bradley McKey, Matthew McManus, Caleb McManus and Ryan Dupuy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pisgah Methodist Church in Summit.
