Kelecy Buckhalter, 47, of Summerville, S.C., died July 11, 2021, in Summerville.
Visitation is 10:30 a.m. Saturday until services at 12:30 p.m. at Tylertown Baptist Church with the Rev. Troy Gamble officiating. Burial will be in Second Mount Bethel Cemetery, 137 N. Patton Road, Sandy Hook. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Mr. Buckhalter was born Nov. 23, 1973, in Tylertown. He was the son of Nathaniel Causey and the late Elizabeth Buckhalter.
