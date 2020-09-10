Deacon Warren J. “Bird” Conerly, 75, of Tylertown, died Sept. 1, 2020, in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Graveside service will be noon Saturday at Tylertown Cemetery II with Dr. Lanny Williams officiating. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
Deacon Conerly was born May 4, 1945, in Tylertown. He was the son of the late Mr. N.C. Conerly and the late Sarah Jane Brister Conerly.
