Jimmy Clyde “JC” Carson, 77, of McComb, died Dec. 18, 2020, at his residence.
A public walk-through visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. today at Washington Funeral Home, 714 2nd St., Tylertown. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2063 Shady Grove Road, Osyka, with the Elder Julius Williams rendering words of comfort.
Born Feb. 11, 1943, in Walthall County, he was the son of the late Mr. Willie Carson and the late Mrs. Zellie Smith Carson.
J.C. was the husband of Mrs. Bobby Ann Williams Carson.
