Jeanette Stokes, 84, of Liberty, passed away Nov. 30, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 6 to 8 tonight at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until services at 11 officiated by the Rev. Blaine Stafford, Bro. Ellis Hollingsworth and the Rev. P.J. Walters. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery.
Ms. Stokes was born Oct. 17, 1935, in Amite County to Earl Brewer Stokes and Julia Doris Huff Stokes.
Ms. Jeanette was an operator for AT&T and a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Earl Wayne Stokes and Jackie Stokes; and one sister, Marjorie Alcorn.
She is survived by one sister, Judy Herring and husband Jerry; one brother, Roger Gail Stokes and wife Mary; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Al Alcorn; and sister-in-law, Barbara Stokes.
