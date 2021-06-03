Willie Cotton, 86, of Franklinton, La., died May 28, 2021, at Lakeview Medical Center in Covington, La.
Visitation is 1 to 6 p.m. today at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel, Tylertown, with family time from 6 to 8. Visitation continues 9 a.m. Friday at Greater Hayes Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Franklinton, until services at 11 with the Rev. Jerome Warren officiating and burial in the church cemetery.
Mr. Cotton was born May 10, 1935.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.