Steve E. Hewitt, 59, of Summit, passed away April 27, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday until graveside services at 2 at Whittington Cemetery in Summit. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Steve was born in Brookhaven on Oct. 20, 1961, to Elwin P. and Georgia Boyd Hewitt.
Steve worked at Bus Supply Co. for over 30 years and left to pursue other interests. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father and an infant brother, Greg Stanton.
He is survived by his mother; his wife of 35 happy years, Elaine L. Hewitt; a stepson, Danny McCullough (Monica); a daughter, Lindsay Hewitt; two brothers, Stan Hewitt (Kay) and Rick Hewitt (Stephanie); four grandchildren, Taylor Sandifer, Josh Sandifer, Nate McCullough and Savannah McCullough; with numerous other nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Heart Association National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
