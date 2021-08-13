Marvin Corban, 84, of Meadville, passed from this life Aug. 11, 2021, at Aston Court Retirement Community in McComb.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today until services at 11 at Siloam Baptist Church in Meadville with Revs. Leon Wallace and Marvin Howard officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Franklin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was born June 6, 1937, in the Freewoods community in Franklin County to Mr. Frank O. Corban and Mrs. Maude Bedford Corban.
He worked for Johns-Manville in Natchez; Diamond International Paper Co. in Natchez; and Herring Gas in Meadville. He was a member of Siloam Baptist Church. He was also a Mason, serving more than 50 years at Ben Franklin Masonic Lodge No. 11 in Meadville.
In his younger years he played football and baseball for Meadville High. He was one of the youngest members to be asked to play on the Men’s Pine Knot Baseball Team that traveled throughout Mississippi in the 1950s. After becoming a father, he enjoyed playing baseball with his sons and coaching them through the years. Later in life he spent many hours studying local history and family genealogy. He was an avid arrowhead hunter and loved showing his collection to his family and friends. He also enjoyed gardening and fellowship with his church family.
Preceding him in death were his father and stepmother, Frank and Ellouise Corban; mother, Maude Bedford Lusk; wife, Beverly Jordan Corban; and son, Sherrill Corban.
He is survived by one son, Steve Corban and wife Erin of Bogue Chitto; grandchildren, Michael Corban and wife Ashley of Meadville, Caleigh Russell and husband Nathan of Monticello, Madilyn Rollinson and Joy Rollinson, both of Bogue Chitto; great-granddaughter, Presleigh Russell of Monticello; one sister, Janice Wallace and husband Leigh of Florence; two brothers, Shelton Freeman and wife Pat and Alex Corban, all of Ocean Springs; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers are Troy Jordan, Quinn Jordan, Gene Bishop, Justin Bishop, Steve Oglesby, Rickey Hill and Chuck Freeman.
The family requests memorials be made in his name to Siloam Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 8031 Highway 98 East, Meadville, MS 39653.
