Evelyn Walker

Evelyn S. Walker, 96, of Brandon, passed away peacefully at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland on Sept. 19, 2020.
Graveside services were held Monday in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Dr. Clarence Cooper officiated.
Prior to moving to Brandon, Mrs. Walker lived in McComb and was a member of First Baptist Church in McComb. After moving to Brandon, she became a member of Brandon Baptist Church. She was homebound for many years and appreciated the thoughtfulness of the Homebound Ministry.
In her early years, she worked as a teletype operator at the Western Union during WWII. Later she went back to school to become a cosmetologist. She owned and operated “Evelyn’s Beauty Nook” for 27 years. “Ms. Evelyn” loved painting with oils and pastels, playing bridge and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond D. Walker; parents, Timothy Moses Smith and Bessie Lillian Prescott Smith; sisters, Gladys Bonney, Agnes McGehee and Helen Sills; and a brother, Proby Smith.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Walker McAdam, and a son, Ernest Raymond “Bubba” Walker (Carol); five grandchildren, Laura Pickel, William David McAdam Jr. (Nicole), Susan Morgan (Jonathan), Jeffrey M. Walker (Susan), Jennifer W. Jamison (Corey); nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brandon Baptist Church Building Fund, 100 Baptist Dr., Brandon, MS 39042; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.