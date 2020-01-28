James “Jimmy” McCullough, 82, of McComb, passed away at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Jan. 24, 2020.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb until services at noon. Rev. Jess Greer will officiate, and burial with military honors will be held at Hollywood Cemetery.
He was born April 11, 1937, in Lincoln County to the late Laney Alton and Annie Bates McCullough, and was married for 52 years to his late wife Dianne Rowley McCullough.
He attended the First Church of the Nazarene in McComb, and graduated from Summit High School in the Class of 1957. He was also a 1972 graduate of Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit. Mr. McCullough was also an Army veteran, as well as, a machinist for the Illinois Central Railroad for 25 years. He also drove a school bus for over 20 years. He was a member of the NRA and a volunteer for the Shriners Hospital for Children. Mr. McCullough coached the Saints Pee-Wee Football teams, baseball and basketball in the ’70s and early ’80s with the Rotary Club of McComb. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and peach seed carving. He also enjoyed taking care of his farm animals and gardening. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 52 years; three brothers, Gordon Ray, Earnest Lee, and Hardy M. McCullough; three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Eva Nell McCullough Johnson and husband Jerry, Paulena McCullough, Vera Mae McCullough Hubert and husband Eddie and Ronnie Reeves; and two sisters-in-law, Carol McCullough and Sarah McCullough.
Surviving Mr. McCullough are his three sons, Laney “Ricky” McCullough, Rex McCullough and Wes McCullough and wife Micheline, all of McComb; one daughter, Gayle McCullough Hamilton and husband Chris Sr. of McComb; one brother-in-law, John D. Rowley and wife Linda, of McComb; three sisters, Lyvone Breeland and husband Harold of Summit, Hazel Reeves and Tera McCullough of McComb; two brothers, Herbert McCullough of Bogue Chitto and Calvin McCullough and wife Renae of McCall Creek; 11 grandchildren, Allen McCullough, Michael McCullough, William McCullough and wife Misty, Jessica McCullough and special friend Troy Turner, Alec McCullough, Austin McCullough, Clara-Beth McCullough, Christopher Hamilton Jr. and wife Allyson, Nicole Hamilton Wells and husband Warren, and Blaine Weeks and wife Hannah, Matthew Hamilton and wife Courtney; five great-grandchildren, Emry Hamilton, Raylan Hamilton, Charlee Weeks, Dean Hamilton, and Sandra Delaney Turner; a host of nieces and nephews; and an abundance of extended family and friends. He also leaves a special longtime friend, Buddy Arickson.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Mr. McCullough’s name to Shriners Hospital for Children at 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
