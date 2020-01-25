Christine Lewis Hamilton Cowan, 97, passed from this life on Jan. 23, 2020, at Wellstar Paulding Nursing and Rehab in Dallas, Ga.
Graveside services will 2 p.m. Monday in Hollywood Cemetery with Bro. Ed Sudduth officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Christine was born on May 30, 1922, and was the daughter of Oscar Gordon Hamilton and Lydia Jones.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of McComb where she loved to sing in the senior adult choir. She enjoyed spending time with her family which was special to her and the ones she loved. Her pastimes included sewing, knitting and crocheting. Even in her 70s and 80s, she enjoyed visiting and ministering to the residents of the local nursing homes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Cowan; three sons, Sonny Cowan, Gordon Cowan and Robert Cowan; four brothers, Charles Hamilton, Milton Hamilton, Oscar Gordon Hamilton Jr. and Bill Hamilton; and six sisters, Josephine Temple, “Dot” King, Annie Spears, Perla Daigrepont Scott, Alma Kirkland and Mary Helen Hamilton.
She is survived by one son, Herman Cowan of Denham Springs, La; 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Susie Hamilton Cavanaugh and Warren of Hiram, Ga.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.