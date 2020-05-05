Gloria Lea Hester Holland, 92, of Meadville, went peacefully to be with her Lord on May 1, 2020.
A private graveside service was held 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Byrd’s Chapel Cemetery in Meadville.
Mrs. Holland was born Feb. 3, 1928, to the late Thomas Flowers Hester and Amanda Leomer Reemes.
Mrs. Holland was a homemaker and a member of Bude Church of God. She will be missed by all that loved and knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Owen Holland; stepfather, John Lincoln Brasher; daughter, Elizabeth Hawkins; son-in-law, Robert Hawkins; and granddaughter, Cheri Hawkins.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Farrell Holland and wife Wilma, Bobby Holland and wife Judy, and Wendell Holland and wife Tanya; nine grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren.
Share condolences at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.