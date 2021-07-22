A’Nya B. Young, 11, of McComb died July 14, 2021, in a drowning accident in Walthall County.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Peoples Undertaking Co. with Dr. Jose Cepeda officiating. Burial will be in St. John Church Cemetery.
Miss Young was born Sept. 4, 2009, to Rebecca Young and Douglas Stevenson in McComb.
She was a student at Higgins Elementary School and a member of Kingdom Restoration Ministries.
She was preceded in death great-grandmother, Ella Ruth Young; and cousin, Devon Young.
A’Nya leaves to cherish her memories her parents; brothers, Jamorion Sieber, Benjamin Brumfield and Tristen Young; sisters, Linasia Tickles and Safarie Stevenson; grandparents, Rachael and Douglas Stevenson Sr. and Debbie and Robert Young; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and dear friends.
