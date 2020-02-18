Sister Mary Bernice Orscheln died Feb. 15, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation and morning prayer for Sis. Bernice will be at 9 a.m.Wednesday at St. Alphonsus Church, with the Eucharistic Celebration following at 10 a.m. Rev. Suresh Thirumalareddy, pastor of St. James Church in Magnolia, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Chatawa Cemetery.Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Bernice was born in Loose Creek, Mo., on Oct. 23, 1934. She was the second of four children, and the only daughter of Charles P. and Conradine (Muenks) Orscheln. When Bernice was 5 years old, the Orschelns moved to a farm two miles south of Chamois, Mo.
Bernice attended Heart of Mary Elementary School in Chamois. When she graduated from eighth grade, she enrolled for secondary school in Notre Dame High School in St. Louis.
On graduating from high school, Bernice entered the candidature of the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1951. She continued her education at Notre Dame College in St. Louis. She was received into the congregation and given the name Marie Charles. She pronounced her vows in 1954. She returned to her Baptismal name, Bernice, in the 70s.
Sister Bernice taught children in the elementary grades in Illinois and Texas. After she earned a degree in biology, she taught the subject to high school students in San Antonio and Baton Rouge.
Even as she taught she felt called to the nursing profession. After earning an R.N. as well as a B.S. in nursing in 1973, Sister Bernice and four other School Sisters of Notre Dame were the founding members of the SSND mission in Ghana, West Africa. There she opened and was the administrator of the Notre Dame Clinic. On seeing the clinic well established during the next ten years, Sister returned to the States.
In the States she accepted several nursing assignments. One of those assignments was as home health nurse in Pike County. She also served as coordinator of health care at St. Mary of the Pines. During 10 years through 2008, Sister Bernice was able to use her nursing skills to assist her parents in their final years. While in Jefferson City, Mo., she served on the staff of St. Joseph Nursing Home.
During the last 10 years, Sister Bernice had several bouts with cancer. The successful outcomes of successive treatments she attributed to prayer. In the last few years, she herself required increasing health care as she tried to maintain her usual schedule of community activities and service. Most recent months saw her becoming more fragile as she with great faith peacefully approached her death.
Sis. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents and two of her brothers.
She is survived by her brother Ralph of Holts Summit, Mo., and sister-in-law, Carol (Mrs. Herbert) Orschlen. Also surviving are many devoted nieces, a nephew and cousins.
Pallbearers are from the Charles R. Brill Council of the Knights of Columbus.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.