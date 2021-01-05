Horace Edwin “Bro. Ed” Sudduth Jr., 82, of McComb passed away Jan. 3, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Thursday until services at 11 at First Baptist Church of McComb. Dr. Jimmy Porter will officiate. Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Mizpah Cemetery in Durant. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Bro. Ed was born in Durant on July 17, 1938, to the late Horace Edwin Sudduth Sr. and Maysel Warner Sudduth.
Bro. Ed was an active minister of music for over 60 years and also served as chaplain for Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department since 2007. He was a Christian through and through and one of those rare people you meet that embodied the Word in everything he did.
Bro. Ed was a music minister for many different churches, including First Baptist McComb, First Baptist Magnolia, Ashland Baptist, Central Baptist Brookhaven and many more and in many other states. He ministered to all and never met a stranger. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Bro. Ed was also instrumental in many funerals in McComb. He served when called upon and it was he who set the tone and mood for a sad occasion and yet was able to bring light to a dark moment in a lot of families’ grief through his wonderful piano music. He will be sadly and deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. May he make a joyful noise unto the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 happy years, Ruth Hazel Brasseal Sudduth; one son, Gary M. Sudduth (Sandy); four grandchildren, Destiny Sudduth, Diamond Sudduth, Dalton Sudduth and Colton Montgomery; and one great-grandchild, Levi Hester.
