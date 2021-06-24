Claudia Bell, 70, of Summit, died June 17, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Peoples Undertaking Co. with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Bell was born Sept. 19, 1950, in Natchez to the late Claudia Mae Bell and Oscar Bell.
She was a member at St. Paul Baptist Church in Summit.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Jennifer Marie Patrick.
She leaves to cherish her memories a son, James Bell; her daughter, Jacqueline Bell; five grandsons, Danny Martin Jr., Danirio Bell, Dreudarius Bell, Frecardo Brown and DeAndre Watson; a granddaughter, JaKevia Bell; a brother, Robert (Oudia) Brumfield; a sister, Eva Mae Anders; a special sister-in-law, Barber Patrick-Long; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
