James E. “Mayor” Holmes, 81, of Pricedale went to be with the Lord on Feb. 22, 2021, at Claiborne County Hospital in Port Gibson.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Sharkey Funeral Home with services there at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Bro. Lee Mathis officiating. At the family’s request, they ask that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Mr. James was born in Pike County and was the son of James Edward Holmes Sr. and Lucille Holmes.
He loved to work with wood and made beautiful furniture that he sold at several places. He loved volunteering for the church. He would cut the grass and do whatever needed to be done. He also built all the cabinets for Holmesville Baptist Church’s first fellowship hall, until it was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.
He worked for the railroad for 20-plus years. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He was survived by his loving wife of almost 10 years, Diane Holmes; one daughter, Andra Holmes; two stepsons, Robert Shaun Edwards and Theresa of Ellisville, and Michael Delane Edwards and Robin of Pricedale; six grandsons, Brandon Graves, Justin Edwards, Sawyer Sparks, Branden Edwards, Max Edwards and Tyler Gill; three granddaughters, Macy Edwards, Katelyn Gil and Alyssa Gill; three great-granddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Holmes, Jessie Holmes, Casey Holmes, Delane Edwards, Shaun Edwards and Branden Edwards. Honorary pallbearers are Max Edwards and Lee Fortenberry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Holmesville Baptist Church, 1035 Madison St., McComb MS 39648.
