Donald “Red” William Alford, 78, of Angie, La., passed away March 1, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is 6 to 9 tonight at First Baptist Church of Arcola, La., and 9 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11 with the Rev. Bob Simpson officiating. Burial will be in Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Roseland, La.
McKneely Funeral Home of Amite, La., is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Alford was born Sept. 22, 1941, in Roseland.
Summing up a man’s life in a short notice for a newspaper is difficult for most, but for a man like Donald “Red” Alford it is almost impossible.
A father, husband, brother, friend, grandfather and even great-grandfather who believed in God first and family second. Family, whether by blood or choice, comes first. Serve the Lord, honor your family, be kind to strangers and always leave with the option to return. Never burn a bridge, try everything, learn how to do everything, because he wasn’t going to do it for you. Fake it until you make it, make a decision and stick to it. You will have learned a lesson either way.
You always knew where you stood with him by how hard of a time he gave you. He was never fake. And the most important, yet maddening, lesson he taught all of us is “can’t never could.” Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”
We will miss him more than we can even imagine right now. His hope and wish would be for everybody that he knew to know their future as sure as he knew his. Romans 8:28, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.”
He was preceded in death by his first wife and loving mother to his kids, Marylin “Midge” Dykes Alford; brother, Jimmy Alford; and brother-in-law, Harold Newman.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Hutton Secott Alford; three children, Janet A. Melancon and husband Howard, John “Willie” Alford and wife Cyndi, and Julia Sumrall and husband Keith; five grandchildren, Harley Wood, Brady Melancon, Colby Alford, Craig Alford and Mikey Sumrall; great-granddaughter, Hunter Lynne Wood; sister, Bonnie Newman; brother, David Alford and wife Anna Lee; sister-in-law, Janie Alford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please consider making a donation to a charity that was close to his heart. Truth in Nature is a ministry for boys of single parents to help raise them as Christian men: https://truthinnature.org/donate/.
Share condolences at www.mckneelys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.