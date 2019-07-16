Martha L. Wicker, 88, of Smithdale died July 12, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today until services at 11 at Calvary Baptist Church in Smithdale, with the Revs. Bill Prestage, Thomas Wicker and Bruce Crosby officiating. Burial is in Calvary Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
She was born April 20, 1931, in Etowah, Tenn., the daughter of Henry and Grace Parks Lett.
She was married for more than 63 years to the Rev. Maurice F. Wicker.
She was a retired elementary school teacher. She taught in Scott County, Miss., Mobile County, Ala., and in Amite County. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Smithdale and an active member of the Line Club of Mississippi Homemakers Volunteers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Roy; a sister, Thelma; and a daughter, Jenny Faye.
She is survived by two sons; Gerald (Mary) Wicker and Troy Wicker; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Hazel Lett and Francine Wicker; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Pallbearers are Shea Wroten, Benjamin Wicker, Timothy Wicker, Samuel Wicker, Stephen Wicker and Mark Wilkinson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International or Mississippi Baptist Children’s Village.
