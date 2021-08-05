Kendricks William Davis, 25, of Hattiesburg and formerly of Magnolia, died July 29, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Peoples Undertaking Co., McComb. Burial will be in Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery.
Kendricks was born Feb. 10, 1996, to Willie Davis and Kimberly Rena Lee in Brunswick, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Wilma Hampton Lee.
He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; brother, Kristain Andrews; aunts, Katherine Lee (Vasti) Jackson and Karen Anne Alexander; uncles, Kevin Burnett Alexander and Karl O’Neal Alexander; and a host of other family members and friends.
