Edward James “Rusty” Dawson, 78, of Kentwood, La., died June 28, 2021, at his residence.
Services are 10 a.m. Friday at Spring Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Kentwood, with Pastor Elton Strickland officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Richardson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Dawson was born March 9, 1943, in Osyka to the late Merritt and Corine Bates Dawson.
He attended O.W. Dillon High School and later advanced his education at Capital Area Vocational School in Baton Rouge and received his license in cosmetology. He also worked in the hospitality industry.
He was preceded in death by his son, Leon Dwight Dawson; his daughter, Eryka Monique Davis; his parents; three brothers, Theodore “Man Bates” Dawson, William Dawson Sr. and Melvin Paul Dawson Sr.; and one sister, Susie Lee Dawson Varnado.
He leaves to cherish his memories a son, Tony Dawson of Baton Rouge; four grandsons, Dwight Dawson, Curtis Dawson, Darren Turner and Brandon Turner, all of Baton Rouge; a brother, Louis Jones of Ponchatoula, La.; three sisters, Linda (Donald) Ramsey of Ponchatoula, Ora Dawson of Kentwood and Elizabeth (Willie) White of Magnolia; two aunts, Caretha Carter of Kentwood and Lillian Womack of Baton Rouge; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
