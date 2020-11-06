With great sadness, the family of Andrew Spears, Sr. announces his transition from this life Nov. 3, 2020, at the age of 77, after a lengthy illness.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton, La. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3946 Highway 33, Centreville.
Mr. Spears was born to the late Eugene and Mary Spears on Dec. 30, 1942 in Centreville. He attended school in Wilkinson County and graduated from Wilkinson County High School. He served in the U.S. Army, actively in the Vietnam War. He was employed at the Geismar Nuclear Plant in Geismar, La., and as a strapper at Georgia Pacific in Gloster until he retired in 2009.
Mr. Spears leaves to cherish his memory three sisters, Channie (Edward Sr.) Walker of Baton Rouge; Dorothy (Bobby) Harris of Brookhaven; and Emma Thomas of Centreville.
