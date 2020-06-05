James H. “Jack” Hodges, 65, of McComb, passed away June 4, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. Tuesday until memorial service at 7 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. The Rev. Ivan Cray will officiate. Due to Covid-19 regulations, attendance is limited to 50 people at a time in the building.
Jack was born Sept. 25, 1954, in Houston, Miss. He was the son of Howard D. Hodges and Billie J. Hodges.
He was a longtime employee for Central Beverage Co. in McComb and later retired from Fortenberry Diesel, where he drove a wrecker for many years.
He loved watching movies and had accumulated a massive collection of DVDs. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gerald Rodney Hodges.
He is survived by one daughter, Jeannie “Tootie” Boyd (William H.) of McComb; two sisters, Wanda Joyce “Sue” Brister (Steve) and Janice “Jan” Fortenberry (Glen), both of McComb; his nieces and nephews, Jeremy Hodges, Cole Brister, Kelley Norsworthy and Amy Fortenberry; two grandchildren, Aiden Boyd and Brice Boyd; and numerous other family, relatives and friends.
