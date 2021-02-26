Cladis “Mickey” Williams, 65, of McComb died Feb. 14, 2021, at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Craft Funeral Home of McComb and continues 1 p.m. Sunday until services at 2 at First Apostolic Church of McComb with Elder Eric Brister officiating.
Burial will be in the Burton Temple Church Cemetery.
She was born Jan. 9, 1956, in Clinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.