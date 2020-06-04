Lance Jagers, 60, of McComb, died May 28, 2020. at his sister Kay Fluker’s house in New Orleans.
Visitation is 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home in McComb. A memorial service will be held when it is safe due to the coronavirus.
Mr. Jagers was the son of Roy Lee Jagers and Beatrice Fine.
