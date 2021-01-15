Virginia Townes Wittjen Lacey, 97, of Holly Springs died Jan. 12, 2021, at Camellia Estates in McComb.
A family graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hill Crest Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Father Victor McInnis, rector of the Episcopal Parish of the Mediator/Redeemer in McComb and Magnolia, which became Virginia’s home parish upon her move to McComb. Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Virginia was born Aug. 25, 1923, in Holly Springs to Mary Walker Hudson Wittjen and Johannes Anton Wittjen.
After graduating from Holly Springs High School, she attended the University of Mississippi, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Upon receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in physical education, she received a graduate fellowship and later became a member of the faculty.
On Feb. 7, 1947, she married Thomas Coffey Lacey, a returning Marine, also of Holly Springs, at their familial Christ Episcopal Church. Both were cradle Episcopalians, and were sixth-generation members of their church. Virginia’s church activities included serving as Sunday school teacher, president of the Episcopal Church Women, a member of St. Anne’s Guild and the Altar Guild. She also served on the diocesan ECW board as the Northern Convocation Coordinator.
Virginia was a charter member of the Town and Country Garden Club in Holly Springs. She went on to hold several district offices with the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, later becoming the state president. During her term as president, the organization received national Arbor Day awards, as well as Conservation Organization of the Year from the Mississippi Wildlife Federation. Her involvement in the Garden Club extended outside of the Mississippi chapter, including a term as Deep South Director and vice president for the National Council of State Garden Clubs.
Virginia became interested in flower arranging as an art form and began an extensive study in this field — which led to her becoming a sought-after instructor, invited to deliver flower design programs throughout the United States.
She always had a passion for history, horticulture and conservation. She was involved in many groups dedicated to those areas, and thought it important to share that knowledge with others. She delivered conservation programs throughout the United States, and was very active in youth nature camps through the garden club. In 1978, she was selected Conservation Educator of the Year by the Mississippi Wildlife Federation.
Virginia and her husband Tom relocated to Jackson in the mid-1980s to be closer to their children and grandchildren. While there, she became a licensed real estate broker, working until age 89. She always had a tenacity and drive to be active, involved and learning — and this new career path afforded her that opportunity. This tenacity was also afforded to her husband, children, grandchildren and friends, whom she loved dearly.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents, and her two brothers, Hanns Wittjen (Jeanne) of Memphis and Jackson H. Wittjen (WeeTee) of Holly Springs.
She is survived by her children, Virginia Townes Lacey Goza (George) of Magnolia and Thomas Coffee Lacey Jr. of Madison; her grandchildren, Mary Walker Goza and John Reid Goza II, both of New York City; and her very special nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be John Reid Goza II, Alexander Bradford Wittjen, Harris Gholson II and Sam Power McClatchy Jr.
Memorials may be made to the Episcopal Parish of the Mediator/Redeemer, P.O. Box 1001, McComb, MS 39649, or the charity of your choice.
