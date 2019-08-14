Jesse C. Greer, 77, of McComb, passed away Aug. 12, 2019, at McComb Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. today at Sharkey Funeral Home, 1023 Old Brookhaven Road, Summit, and Thursday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 with Dr. Larry LeBlanc and Dr. Victor Walsh officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mr. Greer was born March 3, 1942, in Pike County. He was the son of Jesse L. and Mary Virginia Bardwell Greer.
He was a computer programmer and retired from McComb Public Schools with 40 years of service. He also worked part-time at Shooters Discount in Summit. He loved to hunt and fish and was a big gun enthusiast. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of First Baptist Church in Summit.
Mr. Greer was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Charles, and another brother, Otis Richard “Dicky” Greer.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mollie Pittman Greer of McComb; his son, David (Kim) Greer of Brookhaven; his daughter, Melanie (Terry) Pickard of Summit; three brothers, Bill (Elizabeth) Greer of Athens, Ga., Frank (Peggy) Greer of McComb and James H. “Jimmy” (Laurie) Greer of Summit; four grandchildren, Hannah (Koty) Cox, Saul (Morgan) Pickard, Abigail Pickard and Bethany Pickard; one great-grandson, Reeves Pickard; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Compassus for their loving care.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.