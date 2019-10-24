Robin Griffin, 60, of McComb, passed away Oct. 21, 2019, at her residence.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Robin was born Sept. 27, 1959, in McComb, to David M. Griffin and Emma Dell Booker.
Robin was a cosmetologist for many years. She loved her family and all animals. She lovingly referred to the animals as her “pets.”
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David C. Griffin.
