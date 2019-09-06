Martha Mae Gilmore, 58, of Liberty, died Sept. 1, 2019, in Liberty.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, McComb.
Ms. Gilmore was born March 24, 1961, to the late Altie Sr. and Emma Jackson Clines.
Survivors include five sons, Carey Clines, Timothy (Rachel) Clines, Troilus Gilmore, Trevia Clines and Matthew Clines; three brothers, Sammy (Helen) Clines, Claude (Glenda) Clines and Christopher (Diane) Clines; five sisters, Johnny Pearl Woods, Emma Rosa Hill, Ruby Christine (Bobby) Hashaway, Patricia Lewis and Jessie Clines; sisters-in-law, Diane Clines (Fred Sanders) and Lois Clines; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
