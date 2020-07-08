Alan Keith Wallace, 61, of Bogue Chitto died July 3, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete with Brookhaven Funeral Home.
Mr. Wallace was born on March 11, 1959, in Brookhaven to Marvin L. Wallace and Veda Grace Freeman Wallace.
He was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, worked for many years in the oil industry and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved gardening and spending time with his grandbabies. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors are his wife, Missy Hart Wallace; his children, Justin Wallace and wife Mary Jane, Cody Wallace and wife Bethany, Brynna Wallace Dowling and husband Will, Ali Wallace Nations and husband Taive, and Eli Wallace; nine grandchildren; his siblings, Roger Wallace, Kay Burns, Don Wallace, Norma Reeves, Ken Wallace; his brother-in-law, Len Hart and wife Cindy; and a host of other family and friends.
Share condolences at www.brookhavenfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.