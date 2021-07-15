Mary “Bootsie” Guy, 86, died July 12, 2021, at McComb Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Services are 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary United Free Will Baptist Church, 1557 C.C. Bryant Drive, McComb. The Rev. Martin Washington will officiate. Burial will be in Dinah Cemetery No. 2.
Ms. Guy was born March 24, 1935, in Pike County to Maggie Mae and Alfred David Washington.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.