James Earl McGrew, 77, of McComb, passed from this life Oct. 14, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday at Riverwood Memorial Park, Brookhaven.
Mr. McGrew was born in Lawrence County on Oct. 13, 1943, to Herva McGrew and Annie Ballard McGrew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen Nelson and Hilda Thames; brother, Frank McGrew; and baby, William.
Those who are left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lola McGrew; daughters, Karen McGrew Redd and Martha McGrew; four grandchildren, Carly, Tristan and Ashton Thompson and Hedrick Redd; a great-grandchild, Allyson Thompson; as well as other loving family members and friends.
