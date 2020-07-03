Bradley “Brad” Morris, 51, of McComb died June 30, 2020, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Peoples Undertaking Co. followed by a farewell procession on Summit Street. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. at Greenwood North Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, please were a mask and keep social distance.
Mr. Morris was born in 1968.
