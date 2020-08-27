Evelyn Jackson Reeves, 77, of Gloster, passed away Aug. 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Friday until services at 1 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster. The Rev. Brian Malone will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, we request that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the building. If you have been exposed to COVID-19, have one or more of the symptoms or just feel bad, we respectfully ask you not to attend the services.
Ms. Reeves was born Sept. 27, 1942, the daughter of Elijah Jackson and Mae Ola McCurley Jackson.
She was a housewife and a member of Galilee Baptist Church in Gloster.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Alecia “Missy” Reeves and Victor Marcell “Bo” Reeves Jr.; one brother, the Rev. Odum Jackson; and one sister, Mildred Jackson Mullins.
She is survived by four children, Felecia Neyland, Murdock Reeves and wife Jennifer, Dusty Reeves and wife Lindsay, and Tory Reeves and wife Kari; 12 grandchildren, Steven Brabham and wife Rita, Evie Rogillio and husband Kevin, Jessica Rogillio and husband Randy, Trask Neyland, Bailey Reeves, Beau Reeves, Will Bridges, Rebecca Bridges, Brittney Reeves and husband Chance, Holden McMullen, Kyler Reeves and Tanner Reeves; eight great-grandchildren, Taylor Knapp, Jesse Rymer, Shelby Brabham, Emma Rogillio, Kristopher Rogillio, Taylor Rogillio, Kate Rogillio and Carter Causey; two sisters, Lou Jackson Seal and Dianne Jackson Vallot; and one brother, Tommy Jackson.
Pallbearers are Bobby Seal, Kevin Rogillio, Chance Causey, Trask Neyland, Steven Brabham and Tanner Reeves. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Seal and Travis Kelly.
