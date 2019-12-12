Emma Jehue McClinton Carroll, 74, of Greensburg, La., died Dec. 7, 2019, in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, McComb and continues 10 a.m. Saturday at Tickfaw Missionary Baptist Church until services at 11. The Rev. Edward Moyese Boss is pastor and the Rev. Lee Allen Pounds Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Sis. Emma was born Feb. 6, 1945, in Mississippi. She was the fifth of seven children born to the late Jehue and Anna Ruth Jackson McClinton.
Sister Emma was educated in the Greensburg Public School System and furthered her education in Ridgefield, Conn. She was converted at Jerusalem and baptized at Tickfaw M.B. Church, where she served faithfully until her death.
She was passionate about Bible study, which she attended regularly until her health began to fail. She taught herself to play piano and began her musician’s career at Riverside M.B. Church. She used her gift at several churches including Parson Hill in Liberty, Tickfaw in Magnolia and New Zion Union in Bogue Chitto. She played for several churches in Ridgefield, White Plains, N.Y., and various others in Louisiana. She played for the Amite River Baptist Association in Liberty and the Mississippi area. She was the founder of the Hospitality Committee and the Fruit of the Spirit program until her death. She was also a member of the Mission Society.
Her hobby was making handkerchiefs, scarves, hats and purses. She loved shopping, traveling, watching TV and eating out.
On Jan. 1, 1982, she married Dr. Willie Carroll and to this union she was blessed through marriage with five children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James John McClinton; one sister, Naomi Pounds; four brothers-in-law, Bro. Lee Allen Pounds Sr., the Rev. John Thompson, Bro. Virgil Brumfield and the Rev. Floyd McKnight; and one niece, Veronica Pounds.
She leaves to cherish those angelic memories her children, the Rev. Robert Jo’Donn (Alicia) Carroll of Byram, Janice (Robert) Howard, Judith (Howard) Davis, both of McComb, Jennetha “Jennie” Carroll of Hattiesburg, and Jennifer Martin; 14 grandchildren, Cynthia Denise Wells of McComb, Edward Eugene White of Summerville, S.C., Anthony Darnell (Greta) Ashley of Jackson, Anthony Derese (Chelsia) Powell of Atlanta, Ken Bateaste of Natchez, Byron Anthony White of Houston, Texas, Ungalia Jo’Leta (Demetric) Ratcliff of Hattiesburg, Octavia Jo’Lynn Carroll of Terry, Robert Jo’Donn Carroll II of Jackson, Jonathan Tremaine Davis, Julius Cur’Dunn Davis, both of McComb, Darneshia Marchea’ Kyles and D’Era Deonshea’ Martin, both of Jackson and James Roderick Carroll of Byram; 13 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Betty Ree Thompson, Ruthie Lee Brumfield, both of Greensburg, Fannie McKnight of Ethel, La., Sarah (Clyde) Self and Thelma Collins, both of Greensburg; two aunts, Christine Williams and Johnny Powell; two godchildren, Zechariah D. Collins of Greensburg and Jennifer Williams of Petal; an extremely special nephew, Sylvester (Rena) Carroll; 14 nieces and nephews, 24 great-nieces and -nephews, six great-great-nieces and -nephews, and a host of other relatives, church families and friends who loved her very much.
