“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
— George Santayana
A group of students from a civil rights history class at the University of Southern Mississippi made their way to McComb on Saturday morning to learn about the area’s legacy from that period.
On their civil rights tour they visited prominent sites such as the Black History Gallery, McComb City Hall, the former Burglund Senior High School (now Higgins Middle School), various businesses on Summit Street, the site of Herbert Lee’s murder in Liberty and more. Students gave presentations on the people and places they’ve learned about.
Dr. Rebecca Tourri’s undergraduate class met at the Black History Gallery, a property turned memorial and physical database of Pike County’s civil rights experiences and contributions, owned and operated by Hilda Casin.
McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley welcomed the group.
“The struggle for civil rights in the 1960s started right here in McComb, Mississippi,” Lockley said. “But remember, what you see here in McComb is only one aspect of that struggle.”
McComb was at one time known as “the bombing capital of the world.” Casin has made it her life’s work to preserve McComb’s local history.
Casin taught school for the McComb School District in Summit. She remembers clearly the day in 1961 when nearly all the students at Burglund Senior High School chose to walk out of class in protest of racial inequality. She was 32 then and just made 90 this year.
Many of those students were arrested and some spent time at the Pike County Jail, known to activists at the time as “the farm.” Casin and longtime McComb city employee Jackie Martin spoke to the class about the day over 100 students were expelled.
The walkout was prompted by the expulsion of three Burglund students — Robert Talbert, Ike Lewis and Brenda Travis — who staged a sit-in at the Greyhound bus station. All three were arrested and jailed. Travis was just 15.
“We felt like, if you could make a change in McComb then, you could make a change anywhere in Mississippi,” Martin said. “It was just so violent here at that time.
“It took a long time to get people to open up about that period,” she said.
Casin felt in her bones the importance of preserving such history and took upon herself the responsibility of doing so. She purchased a home on Wall Street in the Burglund neighborhood and turned it into a monument to black history.
“I knew we needed a place to remember our history,” Casin said. “Your history is your anchor.”
Martin spoke about the conditions leading up to the walkout, such as a stark competition for good jobs — particularly railroad jobs. She said their community was tight-knit, which contributed to the students understanding of organizing and activism.
Students from the university peppered Casin and Martin with questions about anything and everything and they carried on an insightful conversation. Casin and Martin said it is important that young people honor their history and learn from it. They said youth should stand up for what they believe in.
“Change is actually driven by young people,” Martin said. “They’re the ones who are truly fearless.”
Martin and Casin hammered home the importance of putting oneself out there.
“One person can make a difference,” Martin said. “You’ve got to choose to see the world through a lens that includes everybody and those around you will do the same.”
