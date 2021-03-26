Worner Don Cruse Jr., 41, of Jackson, La., departed his earthly life on March 9, 2021, at his residence.
Worner was born Sept. 23, 1979, in New Orleans to Worner Don Cruse Sr. and Rosie Marie Davis Cruse.
Worner was preceded in death by his mother; stepfather, Benny Boss; grandmother, Martha Davis Bailey; one aunt, Diana Davis; and cousin, Erik Earls.
He leaves to cherish his memories his father; five siblings, Kaylin Cruse Rhodes and husband Christopher, Jermaine Jennings and wife Taskike, Lana Hingle and husband Earnest, Tonya Jennings and Jabacca Bates; three children, three aunts, three uncles, three stepsisters, 18 nieces and nephews, seven great-nieces, a host of other relatives and friends.
