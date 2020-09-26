Roma Hensley, 62, of Magnolia, passed from this life on Sept. 24, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Monday until graveside service at 11 at East Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Magnolia with Bro. Brandon Lynch officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Roma was born in Logan, W.Va., on Nov. 23, 1957, and was the son of Aaron Hensley and Maudie Mullins Hensley.
He was a member of the Sincerity Lodge No. 214 in Magnolia. A true cowboy at heart, Roma was a kind, generous, hard-working man. Although he loved the mountains of West Virginia, where he was born, he was a proud Southern transplant.
He enjoyed cooking for his family, especially if you complimented his BBQ ribs or lasagna. He also loved collecting guns and knives and watching old westerns. He will be lovingly remembered by family and friends for his humorous spirit and love for all he encountered.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Wilburn Hensley, Bobby Hensley, Ralph Hensley, Charles Hensley and Dee Hensley; two sisters, Eloise Bryant and Nellie Rhea; and one granddaughter, Amanda Grace Sadler.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Charli Hensley of Magnolia; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Gwen Roland of Chatawa; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ken and Tracy Morris of Osyka, and Ben Roland and his fiancee Kayla McKenzie of McComb; four children, Kara Hancock and husband Christopher and children Eli and Lainey of Crestview, Fla., Robby and Robin Hensley and children Carley, Makayla and Aaron of South Hill, Va., Becky Sadler and daughter Evie of South Hill, Va., and Adam Haynes, who resides in Tennessee; two sisters, Martha Bryant and Ernie, and Jane Carter and Paul; two special nephews, Ritchie and Jamie Morris of Osyka; numerous nieces and nephews. Special friends were Kathy and David Hamilton, Tate and Ruthie Ott and Sammy and Tammy Ott.
Pallbearers are David Hamilton, Sammy Ott, Ritchie Morris, Jamie Morris, Randall Connelly and Nelson Ott.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
