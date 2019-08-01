Tyron T. Tucker, 38, of Magnolia, died there July 22, 2019.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Craft Funeral Home in McComb and continues 10 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Magnolia until services there at 11. Pastor Gary Brumfield will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Tucker was born June 7, 1981, in Pike County.
