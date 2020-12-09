Mary Taylor Guy, 81, formerly of McComb, passed peacefully from her earthly home on Dec. 5, 2020, after a lengthy illness in Niceville, Fla.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Knoxo Cemetery, Tylertown. Dr. Larry LeBlanc will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Guy was born Mary Elizabeth Taylor on Aug. 30, 1939, in Hattiesburg to the late James Hardy Taylor and Addie Perry Taylor.
She was raised in Hattiesburg and attended Hattiesburg High School. She went on to graduate from William Carey College with a B.S. in chemistry, where she met, fell in love with and married the Rev. Kenneth Charles Guy from Tylertown. Mrs. Guy received her master’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
She served faithfully alongside her husband at many churches throughout Mississippi and Alabama for more than 40 years. Mrs. Guy was also an educator for the majority of her life. She taught junior high and high school science in several different school districts, including Pike, Lawrence, Sunflower and Pearl River counties in Mississippi, and Washington County in Alabama.
Her final job was with Southwest Mississippi Community College, where she was head of the science department and taught chemistry. She served as faculty advisor for students pursuing careers in pharmacy and physical therapy.
She was a former Girl Scout leader, choir member, Sunday school and Bible school teacher, band boosters officer and team sponsor for the SMCC Scholars Bowl team. She will be remembered fondly by her many students as being tough but fair. She instilled the love of science in them, and many went on to professions in the medical field.
Mrs. Guy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Guy; her parents; and her younger brother, James.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Guy Harper (Bill) of Apex, N.C.; her daughter, Sharon Guy Stockbridge (Steve) of Shalimar, Fla.; her son, Kenneth Matthew Guy (Cathy) of Laurel; eight grandchildren, Brian Stockbridge of Orlando, Fla., Laura Stockbridge Wright (Keiven) of Memphis, Jennifer Harper Higdon (Ryan) of Los Angeles, John Stockbridge of Orlando, Fla., Krystn Stockbridge of Shalimar, Andrew Harper of Apex, Megan Harper of Apex and Nathan Guy of Laurel; two great-grandchildren, Elliott Wright and Brynn Wright; her sister-in-law, Barbara Bracey Guy; two nephews, Brian Guy and Brett Guy; as well as many other extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Guy’s name to the science department at Southwest Mississippi Community College, or to First Baptist Church in Summit.
