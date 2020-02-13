Marcia Darlene Wall Phillips, 69, of Osyka died Feb. 11, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. today at Red Bluff Baptist Church in Greensburg, La. Visitation continues 10 a.m. Friday until services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Wall Cemetery in Gillsburg. The Revs. Leroy McElween, Joe Day and Sonny Travis will officiate the services. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Phillips was born April 9, 1950, in Magnolia to the late J.C. Hilburn and Bonnie Raybourn Crawford.
She was a dairy farmer.
Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Benton Wall; and her second husband, Stroud Phillips.
She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Bonnie Annette Wall McMillan (Ronald), Molly Dee Wall Foster (Mike) and Melissa Phillips Petty (Tim); her sons and spouse, Joseph Benton “Joby” Wall and Daniel Phillips (Malissa); 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Norma Jean Chase (Donald), Betty Wall, Dr. Lessa Phillips; a brother-in-law, Chris Phillips (Ann); her beloved pet cat, Tommy George; and very special family and friend, Alan and Vi Easley.
Pallbearers will be Robert Easley, Austin Easley, Michael Wall, Austin Powers, Allen Easley and John Brown. Honorary pallbearers are Robert E. Easley and Sonny Travis.
