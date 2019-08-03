Oscar L. Hughes, 77, of Summit, passed away at his home on Aug. 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Visitation will continue Monday from 9 a.m. until services at 10. The Rev. E.J. Didon will officiate and burial will be in Dickerson Cemetery in Lincoln County.
Mr. Hughes was born March 30, 1942, in McComb to the late Otis and Ora Bates Hughes.
Mr. Hughes was a retired mail carrier and of the Baptist faith. He also served his country in the U.S. Army. He loved baseball, gardening and his grandkids. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Don McKenzie; and one brother, Earl Hughes.
Surviving him are his loving wife of 47 years, Vera Dickerson Hughes; one daughter, Angela Hughes Turner and Dan of Summit; two granddaughters, Rebecca Nordstrom and Madelyn Nordstrom of Summit; two brothers-in-law, Donnie Dickerson and Leonard Dickerson; a special friend, Rodney Nordstrom; and a special pet, Marley.
