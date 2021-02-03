Mary Evelyn Brent passed away Jan. 30, 2021.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. today at Bogue Chitto Baptist Church Cemetery at Carter’s Creek under the direction of Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit.
Mary Evelyn was a truly kind soul. She was always eager to see and speak with her family and treasured every moment she shared with them. She always shared her kindness and loving spirit with everyone she encountered and looked for the best in everyone. Her greatest loves were her family, gardening, sharing her cooking and, of course, chocolates and sweets.
Mary Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Earl Brent; one son, Gregory Earl Brent; her parents, Grady Willie Boyd and Irma Alexander Boyd; three brothers, Billy Joe Boyd and wife June, Bobby Bruce Boyd and wife Maxine, and Jerry Willie Boyd; one sister, Peggy Wyno Brent and husband Julius; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Alexander.
She is survived by a daughter, Theresa Brent Ward of Natchez; three granddaughters, Mary Katherine McDonald and Tommy, and Laura Smith and Travis, all of Natchez, and Rebecca Jones Young of Denham Springs, La.; three sisters, Kippy Boyd Bibby, Sheila Boyd Deer and Jackie Boyd Alexander of Denham Springs; two brothers, Thomas Boyd and wife Gloria, and Donny Boyd and wife Marian of Tylertown; and eight great-grandchildren, Kendall, Caroline, Annabelle, Noah, Halle, Hart, Stephen Thomas and Connor.
