Lillie Carroll, 73, of Liberty, died June 8, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. today at Craft Funeral Home, McComb. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday at Parson Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Liberty, with Dr. Willie Jones officiating.
Mrs. Carroll was born July 31, 1946, in Amite County.
Share condolences at craftfuneralhome.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.