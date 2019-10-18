Millard Sephus 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Millard Sephus, 70, of McComb died Oct. 16, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete with Craft Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 67° Sunny Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News Homochitto headliners McComb removals bump up against DEQ regs Adopt-A-Hero golf tourney coming up Hammond recruits veterans to go to USM City splits on auditor Easing of regs may buy time for Magnolia Bogue Chitto monument dedication Saturday Local ballet students adapt children’s book Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMcComb cop collides with motorist, puts car into businessNo klink for kidsMyers hired as jail adminChildren’s advocacy center opens branch in Lincoln CountyNorth Pike hangs on to defeat McCombPike judge recuses selfWanda J. LangCity seeks cleanup costsParklane executes efficient game plan topping ASCDuranta D. Carr Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBogue Chitto monument dedication Saturday (1)Tuesday McGaffeny (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
