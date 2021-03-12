Martha Sue Dixon, 71, of Magnolia passed from this life on March 6, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until memorial service at 11 at Terry’s Creek Baptist Church in Magnolia with Bro. Laverne Summerlin officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Sue was born in McComb on Sept. 2, 1949, and was the daughter of Floyd L. Williams Sr. and Tressia Brown Williams.
One thing that has to be said about Mrs. Sue is that she was a lifelong fan of the New Orleans Saints. She was always the brightest person in the room and her smile made everyone’s day just a little brighter.
She retired from APAC, where she made many lifelong friends, as well as her many friends she made from previous employment at Jitney-Jungle and McComb Market.
She loved visiting and holding all the babies that were born in her family, at the hospital. Since her illness in 2011, she spent many days in the hospital. When she heard the music play, notifying people that a baby had been born, she would get so happy.
She was just a selfless person and loved doing for others. Although she had many reasons to complain, she never did. In whatever situation she found herself in, she was always content.
She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, MiMi, sister and friend. She loved her family, grandchildren and her grand pups. She will be greatly loved and missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Floyd L. “Butch” Williams Jr.; one sister, Ava Lou Raborn; one brother-in-law, Bo Raborn; and one nephew, Charles Leo Williams.
She is survived by her son, William Cody Dixon and wife Amanda; one grandson, Andrew Dixon; one granddaughter, Valerie Dixon; three sisters, Mary Ann Cabler and husband Jimmy, Annie “Jet” Easterling and Phyllis King; one sister-in- law, Jean Williams; three nephews, Randy Quin, Cole Cabler and Jason King and Rainey; four nieces, Angela Harper and Steve, Judy Dixon, Candie Garrison and Jimmy, and Robin Quin; and a host of great-nephews, great-nieces, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Terry’s Creek Baptist Church, 1147 Church Road, Magnolia, MS 39652.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
