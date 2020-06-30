Lucille Jenkins Adams, 86, of Chicago, died June 16, 2020, at Prairie Manor Rehabilitation and Health Care in Chicago Heights, Ill.
Walk-through visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Young’s Funeral Home in Summit. Graveside services follow at noon at Spring Beulah Church of Christ Holiness U.S.A., 5026 D.P. Guy Road, Ruth.
