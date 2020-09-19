Tomasa Pilato, 89, died Sept. 16, 2020, in McComb.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Tomasa (Tomi) was born Dec. 21, 1930, the oldest of 16 children, in Moca, Puerto Rico.
As a young woman, she moved to New York City to pursue her nursing career. There she met and married Charles Pilato of Utica, N.Y. Tomasa and Charles raised four daughters in Long Island, N.Y. Tomi was very active in Girl Scouts of America and was awarded Leader of the Year by the Girl Scout Council of Greater New York.
Tomasa retired to Melbourne, Fla., where she volunteered as a hospice nurse and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Palm Bay, Fla. Tomasa also enjoyed activities with friends in her Lakewood Village community.
In 2015, Tomasa moved to McComb, where she was cared for by her daughter and the loving staff at Aston Court Retirement Community.
She is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Tommy) Ratcliff of McComb, Marguerite (Lonnie) Braude of Palm Bay, Genevieve (Joe) Siggia of Richmond, Va., and Madeline Diaz of Arlington, Texas; her grandchildren, Daenna Sanfilippo of Arizona, Denise Diaz of Southern California, Nicole (Abhay) Patel of New Orleans, Will (Bonnie) Ratcliff of North Platte, Neb., Vincent Siggia of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Daniel Siggia of Richmond; five great-grandchildren, five sisters, four brothers and their families.
