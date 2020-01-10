Gary Magee, 66, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and a native of Tylertown, died Dec. 29, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Magee’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Tylertown. The Rev. George Coney will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown is handling arrangements.
Mr. Magee was born Dec. 21, 1953, in Tylertown.
