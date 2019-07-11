Lafayette Harris, 69, of McComb, died July 8, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday until services at 2 at Rocky Point Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Lonnie Lee Harris officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Young’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.